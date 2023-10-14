Valley residents prepping for Saturday eclipse

A recent session at the Texas Master Naturalist’s annual meeting led by NASA Outreach Coordinator Dorian Janney provided an opportunity to have some fun before Saturday’s eclipse.

Janney handed out digital thermometers so that members of the public can measure how the temperature changes when the moon covers the sun.

In the past, people have also reported unusual animal behavior during that brief moment

“It's super important to have as many citizen scientists collecting data with tools that we know are accurate,” Janney said.

There have also been reports about animals exhibiting unusual during an eclipse.

Another total eclipse will happen next spring, and the next eclipse that will be visible in Texas won’t happen until 2045.

UTRGV physics professor Teviet Creighton is telling students the eclipse will cause an interesting radio phenomenon.

Creighton said the more complete total eclipse that will be visible in the spring will provide a chance to view the sun's atmosphere, which usually isn't visible.

Creighton urged the public to be safe during the eclipse.

“Don't just get sunglasses, even welding glasses or welding goggles — unless they're the darkest grade of welding goggles — they're not going to be good enough,” Creighton said.

What happens Saturday will be fun and carry a bit of mystery.

