Vigil held in honor of Port Isabel baby presumed dead

Both law enforcement and members of the community gathered outside a Port Isabel church Wednesday evening for a vigil honoring a baby presumed dead.

Authorities say baby Michael may have only lived for one day.

The baby's parents, Zachary D. De La Rosa and Susanne J. Pierce, were arrested March 18 on injury to a child and abuse of a corpse charges after a resident reported a child welfare concern to authorities.

Pierce was reportedly released from jail on Monday, according to Cameron County Precinct 1 Constable Norman Esquivel Jr.

De La Rosa remains behind bars.

One organizer of the vigil says the child is forever a part of the community.

“Individuals took a stand and said, ‘We got to report this to law enforcement,’” said Esquivel Jr. “They found the courage from within to report it, so I thank them for that.”

Members of law enforcement made a strong showing of support, with Esquivel saying he believes the incident was criminal in nature.

“This is baby Michael, Malaki — we lift him up to the Lord. That’s what we’re here to do," Esquivel said. "We’re here to [honor the] memory of baby Michael-Malaki. This is the picture we that we have of him right here. We’re all going to hold in our memory forever of him.”

A moment of faith and reflection on a case with many questions still unanswered.