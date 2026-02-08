Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrades underway in Rio Grande City
Rio Grande City is starting upgrades on their Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The city is adding more capacity to the facility. The new treatment plant will be able to hold about 2 million gallons and will also improve water flow and water quality for the community.
Rio Grande City Manager Gilbert Millan said this upgrade was needed as the city grows.
"We got to be ready for what comes. It is, what you call, growing pains. You have to be ready, and obviously, this is new because we didn't have the funding before now. With the development and the new tax phase, we have the funding to provide for new developments," Millan said.
Construction will begin in March and is expected to be completed in two years.
The total cost of the project is $7 million. The project is funded by the Texas Water Development Board.
