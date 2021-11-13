Witness describes rollover crash in Weslaco

Video exclusive to Channel 5 News shows the aftermath of a rollover crash in Weslaco on Tuesday.

A pickup truck flipped over on its side, sitting against the concrete barrier near the eastbound Texas Boulevard exit of I-2.

Bystander Thelma Arredondo says Good Samaritans came together to help rescue the driver trapped inside.

"He was screaming, he was screaming and he wanted to get out,” Arredondo said in Spanish. “All the people around were telling him to calm down."

Weslaco police and a group of people pulled on the windshield, trying to reach through the driver’s side window to get him out. Glass and debris from the truck was scattered across the road.

A bit later, first responders and firefighters arrived, carrying equipment to rescue the driver.

"A lot of things come to your mind and you start thinking in ways of how to help him,” Arredondo said.

The man, who has not been identified by police, was taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center with injuries.