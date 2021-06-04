14-year-old boy dies after being electrocuted near Mission

A teenage boy died Friday morning after he was electrocuted by an extension cord that was fully submerged in water outside the city of Mission.

According to Hidalgo County Fire Marshall Homero Garza, the extension cord was connected from a house to a trailer home on the 3700 block of North Palm Leaf Circle in La Homa. The 14-year-old boy was walking through the water when he was electrocuted and died at around 11:30 a.m.

The street was flooded, according to Garza. Hidalgo County Precinct 3 crews were already at the scene clearing water from the area when the accident happened.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

An autopsy has been ordered, according to Deputy Paola Serrato with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.