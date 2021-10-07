19-year-old man arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Harlingen apartment complex
Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting at a Harlingen apartment complex Wednesday night.
Police said Thursday morning that more information will be released once the man has been arraigned.
RELATED: Police: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting in Harlingen
One man is dead and two others were hospitalized after the shooting at the Sunshine Village Apartments located at 1600 Sam Houston.
The names of the men are being withheld pending further investigation, police said.
