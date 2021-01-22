2 Dead Following Shootouts in Reynosa
REYNOSA – Two men are dead following a shootout in Reynosa involving Mexican armed forces.
The incident happened at the Esfuerzo Nacional neighborhood, an area located at the southwest part of Reynosa.
Troops were out patrolling a neighborhood when they were attacked.
Images from the government showed two men riding in a truck opened fire on the troops. The men were armed with rifles and a hand grenade.
Both were killed in the gunfight.
The clash led to another confrontation at the Colinas Del Norte Sur neighborhood where troops confiscated a pickup truck, a rifle and ammunition.
There are no reports of injuries among the troops.
The government of Tamaulipas has not yet revealed the identities of the suspects and whether or not they had ties to cartel operations.
More News
News Video
-
IRS reminds tax payers of a few changes on the 1040 form
-
140,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to the RGV and more are...
-
President Biden has Cesar Chavez on his desk and already taking action...
-
1,000 people receive COVID-19 vaccine at Hidalgo County’s first drive-thru community clinic
-
UTRGV stops COVID-19 vaccine registrations after 56,000 people register within a week