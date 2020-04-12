2 more people test positive for coronavirus in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Sunday announced that two more people had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of cases to 190.



"Because of the Easter holiday, there was little immediately known about the two positive cases beyond the fact that they and their families were ordered into home isolation and the mayors of their communities have been notified," according to a news release from Hidalgo County.



Hidalgo County didn't release any information about the ages of the people who tested positive, where they lived or how they contracted the virus.



Six people who tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19, remain in intensive care, according to the county. Another 33 people are also hospitalized.



"Nothing more will be immediately available about these cases," according to the news release.