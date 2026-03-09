McAllen family detained by ICE released from custody

The McAllen family that was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in February was released on Monday, according to Congressman Joaquin Castro.

Emma Guadalupe Cuellar Lopez and Luis Antonio Gamez Martinez were detained with their three children, 18-year-old Antonio Gamez-Cuellar, 14-year-old Caleb Gamez-Cuellar and 12-year-old Joshua Gamez-Cuellar.

Antonio was released from the El Valle Detention Facility in Raymondville on Monday afternoon. He and his brother, Caleb were identified as members of McAllen High School's Mariachi Oro group.

Antonio's parents and siblings were released shortly afterward from the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas.

McAllen ISD announced they will be holding a rally to welcome the family back home at Mcallen High School Monday at 7 p.m., with the family arriving at around 7:45 p.m.

The family migrated to the Rio Grande Valley in 2023 under the CBP One Program. The program was shut down in January 2025 at the start of President Donald Trump's second presidential term.

The family was fleeing violence in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, according to family member Denise Robles.

The family was being held in separate facilities. Antonio was being held in Raymondville while the rest of his family was held in the Dilley detention facility in Dilley.

Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz was with Antonio when he was released from the Raymondville facility, and Congressman Joaquin Castro said on social media he was about to meet with the rest of the family in Dilley.

De La Cruz held a press conference at the Raymondville detention center with Antonio on Monday.

"We have been praying for their family for the last couple of days and thankfully he is now beside me and is going home to his family and friends who love him and miss him dearly," De La Cruz said. "This day should not be about politics. What this day is about is common sense enforcement policies. This is about our community coming together for not only their family but other families who are in similar situations."

The Department of Homeland Security released the following statement regarding the family's detention:

"On February 25, ICE arrested Emma Guadalupe Cuellar Lopez and Luis Antonio Gamez Martinez, two illegal aliens. They chose to bring their adult son and two children with them.

The family unit illegally entered the U.S. in 2023 near Brownsville, Texas, and were released into the country by the Biden administration. The law requires illegal aliens who show up at a port of entry without valid entry to be detained while all their claims are heard. You can look it up in the statute. Unlike the previous administration, the Trump administration is not going to ignore the rule of law.

ICE does not separate families. Parents are asked if they want to be removed with their children, or ICE will place the children with a safe person the parent designates. This is consistent with past administration’s immigration enforcement.

The parents and their two minor children are being held at the Dilley facility. The Dilley facility is retrofitted for families. Children have access to teachers, classrooms, and curriculum booklets for math, reading, and spelling. All of this is generously funded by the US taxpayer. Adults with children are housed in facilities that provide for their safety, security, and medical needs.

Antonio Gamez-Cuellar, an 18-year-old adult male, is being held at the El Valley Detention Center. In strict accordance with ICE policy, adult males without children are NOT housed at the Dilley facility for the safety of the children inside the facility.

Being in detention is a choice. Parents can take control of their departure and receive a free flight and $2,600 with the CBP Home app. By using the CBP Home app illegal aliens reserve the chance to come back the right legal way."

In a statement, Congressman Vicente Gonzalez said the family should not have been detained in the first place.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.