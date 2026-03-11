x

Hidalgo Borderfest 2026 kicks off this Thursday

By: Dina Herrera Garza

Hidalgo’s annual celebration is set to begin this Thursday.

Borderfest 2026 is kicking off on March 12, 2026 and runs through March 15 at the Payne Arena.

