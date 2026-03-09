Hidalgo Borderfest 2026 kicks off on Thursday
Hidalgo’s annual celebration is set to begin this Thursday.
Borderfest 2026 is kicking off on March 12, 2026 and runs through March 15 at the Payne Arena.
