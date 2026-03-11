DPS troopers increasing patrols for spring break, St. Patrick's Day

The Texas Department of Public Safety will be increasing its patrols on roads to ensure safe driving during Spring Break and St. Patrick's Day.

According to a news release, from March 9 through March 17, the Texas Highway Patrol will be conducting its annual traffic enforcement campaign, looking for people speeding, not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated or committing other traffic violations.

The Texas Highway Patrol will increase enforcement as part of the International Association of Chiefs of Police Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort.

The news release said Operation CARE is a nationwide effort that aims to boost officer presence on interstates and highways across the United States and Canada during specific high-crash periods. By collecting and reporting traffic enforcement data from law enforcement agencies across the nation, Operation CARE will help raise awareness about efforts to reduce fatal and serious injury crashes.

According to last year's data, during DPS' enforcement efforts, there were more than 93,232 citations and warnings. This included over 6,425 speeding violations, 516 seat belt and child seat violations, 2,483 violations for driving without insurance and 552 felony and fugitive arrests.

DPS is reminding drivers to always drive sober, obey posted speed limits, buckle up and eliminate distractions behind the wheel. Texans are encouraged to plan ahead, designate a sober driver and make responsible choices to help ensure a safe spring break and holiday for all.