Christian group offers free rides, breakfast to South Padre Island spring breakers

A Christian outreach group is back on South Padre Island for spring break, bringing over 1,300 volunteers to offer free rides and breakfast to partiers while sharing their faith.

Beach Reach has been showing up during spring break for more than 40 years. The Baptist program brings people from across the country to serve instead of party.

"This year we have about 1,300, 1,350 volunteers coming over the course of two weeks," Beach Reach Coordinator Joe Osteen said.

The volunteers aren't here to soak up the sun or hit the clubs. They're here to keep spring breakers safe and share their message.

"We're Christians, so we're going to talk about Jesus if people want to," Osteen said. "If they don't, that's okay."

Last year, the group provided more than 13,000 rides in two weeks. With over 78 vans, Beach Reach can give anywhere from 300 to 2,000 rides on a single night.

"We'll pick them up wherever they are and drop them off wherever they want to go," Osteen said.

For some spring breakers, the experience is more than just convenient.

Beach Reach says their mission is simple.

"In Mark 10, Jesus said that he came not to be served but to serve," Osteen said. "And so we want to follow his example and be servants."

The program runs through both weeks of spring break with rides available from 8 p.m. until 3 a.m.

To request a ride, call 956-761-1611.

Free pancakes will be offered Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at the parking lot next to the Whataburger on the corner of Padre Boulevard and Mesquite Street.

