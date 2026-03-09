McAllen family released from ICE custody speaks at rally

A welcome rally is being held Monday evening for the McAllen family who spent nearly two weeks in ICE custody.

The family was released from custody on Monday afternoon. The family is arriving at a rally in their honor that is being held at McAllen High School at 7:45 p.m.

As previously reported, Emma Guadalupe Cuellar Lopez and Luis Antonio Gamez Martinez were arrested by immigration authorities on Feb. 25. Their three children, Antonio Gamez-Cuellar, 18, Caleb Gamez-Cuellar, 14, and 12-year-old Joshua Gamez-Cuellar were also taken into custody.

Antonio was being held at a detention facility in Raymondville, while the rest of his family was held in the detention facility in Dilley.

In a statement from the Department of Homeland Security, the agency said the parents “chose” to bring their three children with them, and that the family had entered the country illegally.

A family member previously told Channel 5 News that the family migrated to the Rio Grande Valley in 2023 under the CBP One Program. The program was shut down in January 2025 at the start of President Donald Trump's second presidential term.

The family was fleeing violence in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, according to family member Denise Robles.

Efrén C. Olivares, an attorney with the National Immigration Law Center representing Antonio, told The Associated Press that his client was released after attorneys filed a parole request with ICE which ICE granted, and attorneys did not need to ask for a judge's order.

Antonio and Joshua are members of the McAllen High School Mariachi Oro group, which has visited the White House, performed at Carnegie Hall and won eight state championships.

According to the Associated Press, elected officials from across the political spectrum voiced support for the family, who they said were going through their immigration proceedings when they were detained.

A press conference will be held during the rally, which will be livestreamed in this article and the KRGV Facebook and YouTube pages. Check back for updates.