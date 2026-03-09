Rio Grande City Grulla ISD campuses damaged in weekend storm

Several schools at Rio Grande City Grulla ISD are dealing with hail damage from storms that moved across the area over the weekend.

The National Weather Service said there were reports of softball-sized hail in the area late Saturday night.

According to a spokesperson with the district, at least four campuses were damaged.

District crews spent Sunday cleaning up the campuses and clearing them of fallen trees, broken fences and damaged signs.

“The damage wasn't so severe that it caused any physical damage… it was more cosmetic,” district spokesperson Adrian Ozuna said. “Our crews were able to ensure that everything was safe.”

The district said no leaks or interior damage to any of the schools was found.

The National Weather Service and Rio Grande City officials are evaluating the damage, and are asking anyone with damage to take photos and report it on the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool survey.