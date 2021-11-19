3 arrested in Brownsville murder investigation

Three men were arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead in August.

Hector Hugo Lopez, 24, Carlos Alberto Lopez, 20, and Michael Rodriguez were taken into custody, the Brownsville Police Department said Friday.

On Aug. 4, Brownsville police officers responded to the 5400 block of Boca Chica and found a white, four-door vehicle that had crashed into two other vehicles, Brownsville police said in a news release at the time.

When police attempted to make contact with the driver, identified as 23-year-old Edgar Barrera, they found him slumped over in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound.

Police say multiple casings were found at the scene and that Barrera was driving when he was shot.

“The Brownsville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Unit were able to secure warrants for all three subjects after an extensive investigation of the incident,” Brownsville PD spokesman Investigator Martin Sandoval said in a Friday news release. “Detectives followed leads and were able to locate Hector and Carlos Lopez at a residence in the Southeast side of Brownsville.

Hector Lopez and Carlos Lopez were arraigned Friday on charges of murder, engaging in organized criminal activity and tampering with evidence.

Bond for both suspects was set at $1,040,000 each.

Rodriguez was arrested in Odessa, Texas by the US Marshals Fugitive Taskforce. He awaits extradition to Cameron County, Sandoval said.