34-year-old Edinburg man dies in one-vehicle crash, DPS says
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety identified the victim of a deadly one-vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning in Hidalgo County.
According to DPS Sgt. Maria Montalvo, at about 2:50 a.m., Edinburg resident Arturo Romero Jr, 34, veered off Owassa Road, east of Tower Road, for unknown reasons and was ejected.
Police said Romero Jr, traveling alone in a 2006 Honda Accord, sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
DPS troopers continue to investigate the crash.
