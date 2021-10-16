4 detained in connection to Mission smoke shop robbery

Three juveniles and one adult have been detained in connection to a Friday robbery at a Mission smoke shop.

According to a news release from the city of Mission, the four were allegedly involved in a robbery at Vape City smoke shop. The suspects made off with all the money from the register and several items from the store.

The four are being investigated for possible ties to other smoke shop robberies, the release stated.

Three men stormed into the Vape city smoke shop on 219 E. Exp. 83 at about 1:45 a.m. Friday. Surveillance video from the store that the city provided showed one of the suspects pointing a gun at the store clerk while the other suspects robbed the store.

The four detained individuals may be arraigned on Sunday, the release stated.

Officers with the Mission Police Department detained the four individuals with the assistance of the McAllen Police Department.