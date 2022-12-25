4 indicted in human smuggling attempt involving Starr County vehicle

Four individuals, including a former Starr County employee, were officially indicted on federal human smuggling charges.

Bernice Garza, the former crime victims coordinator for Starr County, was arrested and accused of using a vehicle belonging to the crime victim’s center to smuggle migrants to Houston.

According to the criminal complaint, Garza and her “co-conspirators” — identified as Magali Rosa and Juan Antonio Charles — transported dozens of migrants from June 2022 to December 7, when they were arrested.

RELATED: Starr County employee arrested, accused of using county vehicle for human smuggling

Garza, along with Charles, Magali Rosa, and a fourth individual named Mari Cruz Rosa, were indicted Thursday in connection to the scheme, court records show.

Court records reflect that Mari Cruz Rosa has yet to be arrested.

An arraignment for Garza, Charles and Magali Rosa was set for Thursday, Dec. 29.