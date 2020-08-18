6 people arrested after kidnapping at San Juan basilica

Graphic courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrested six people Monday on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping.

Investigators believe six men kidnapped a 21-year-old man on Monday morning at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

"The kidnapping is believed to have occurred over a dispute involving property," according to the news release.

They took the man to a home near Edinburg. State troopers foiled the kidnapping during a narcotics investigation.

"DPS Troopers observed a suspicious vehicle occupied by three men leaving the residence and conducted a traffic stop shortly after," according to the news release.

The 21-year-old man asked the troopers for help.

"The victim claimed he was bound with black electrical tape and beaten," according to the news release. "Troopers were able to corroborate the victim’s story after items used to bind the victim’s hands were found in the driver’s possession."

The Sheriff's Office SWAT team searched the home near Edinburg and arrested four other people.

All six men were arrested on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony.

They are:

Ricardo Sanchez, 26, of Rio Grande City Cipriano Vargas Jr., 21, of Rio Grande City Elmer Eduardo Mercado, 23, of Rio Grande City Ramon Garza Jr., 24, of Rio Grande City Alfredo Hinojosa Barrera, 47, of Edinburg Andres Garza Garcia, 37, of Mission

They're scheduled to appear before a judge on Tuesday.

Check back for updates.