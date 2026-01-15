6 people sustain minor injuries following Sharyland ISD school bus rollover

Multiple agencies are responding after a Sharyland ISD bus rolled over Thursday evening near McAllen.

The rollover was reported near Shary Road and State Highway 107 near Sharyland ISD’s Pioneer High School.

Five students were onboard the bus, according to a district spokesperson. The bus driver and the five students sustained minor injuries and were hospitalized out of an abundance of caution.

Details of what led to the crash were not immediately available.

Viewer submitted video shows troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety and fire crews at the scene.

The district is contacting parents and guardians as part of its student reunification process, and Sharyland ISD emergency management and district leadership teams are on site, the spokesperson said.

DPS reported that westbound and eastbound lanes of State Highway 107 near Shary Road are currently closed, and drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

DPS is investigating the crash.

Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates.