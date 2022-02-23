'A total loss:' Crews respond to fire at SPI restaurant
A fire that started overnight at a South Padre Island restaurant has been contained, according to South Padre Island fire Chief Jim Pigg.
The South Padre Island Fire Department responded to a fire at the Pier 19 restaurant shortly after 1 a.m., according to Pigg.
No injuries were reported and no one was believed to be inside the restaurant.
The building is a "total loss," Pigg added.
The fire is still going, but is currently under control.
The South Padre Island Fire Department received aid from Los Fresnos, Port Isabel and Laguna vista in battling the blaze.
Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates.
