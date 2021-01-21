Advertencia de Sitio Web Cobrando Permisos Falsos
MCALLEN – Una advertencia de la ciudad de McAllen sobre un sitio web falso.
El sitio web afirma estar afiliado a la ciudad, pero no lo está.
Funcionarios de la ciudad de McAllen dicen que la gente detrás del sitio les está cobrando a la gente para los permisos de venta de garaje.
Vea el video adjunto para más información.
