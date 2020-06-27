Advocacy Center for Child Crime Victims Set to Open in Starr County

RIO GRANDE CITY – An advocacy center says one in 10 children will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years of age.

There was not a single forensic exam room in Starr County to serve them. Meaning, child victims had to travel all the way to Hidalgo or Webb counties to start the process of getting justice.

Last year, the Children’s Advocacy Center helped more than 1,500 child crime victims in Hidalgo County, compared to just 120 in Starr County.

The district attorney is looking to change that statistic by formally dedicating the first and only CAC for Starr County.

The CAC is taking donations for the new location such as clothing, hygiene items and toys. Visit the CAC website for more information.

If you are aware of abuse, call the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400.

Watch the video above for the full story.