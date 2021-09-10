Advocates concerned for voters with disabilities under Senate Bill 1

Advocates for people with disabilities are concerned the new Texas voting law will make it harder for some people to participate in elections.

"People with disabilities have always voted, but politicians don't look at them as an interest group,” said activist Bob Kafka.

Kafka’s greatest concern is that a poll watcher could potentially report someone helping another person while voting, thinking that person is doing it without the voter's consent. Some disability-rights activists say, the person voting might have a physical or invisible disability and has asked another person or their caretaker for help.

“There is paperwork that does need to be signed, oaths and everything like that, which again, we've always done prior, too,” said Hidalgo County Elections Department Assistant Administrator Hilda Salinas.

Salinas says a signed oath to help someone in a polling booth is nothing new—but not signing one would be considered a felony.

Organizations such as Rev Up Texas have sued Gov. Abbott to try to stop the new law from taking effect, even though the upcoming elections will not be impacted.

"It won't take into effect in approximately three months,” Salinas said.

Other changes from Senate Bill 1 include: