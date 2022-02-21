Agencies suspend search for two people on capsized boat in Port Mansfield

The Coast Guard and Texas Parks and Wildlife have called off their search for two people off the coast of Port Mansfield.

Officials don’t believe they’ll find any survivors after a boat capsized last week, according to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer First Class Corinne L. Zilnicki.

RELATED: Willacy County sheriff: 2 found dead in search for 5 missing individuals after boat capsizes in Port Mansfield

Survivors told U.S. Customs and Border Protection that eight people were onboard. Three people survived and three people were found dead, including a 29-year-old Honduran woman whose body was found Friday.

The Coast Guard says if they get new information, they will resume search efforts.