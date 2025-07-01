Alamo man sentenced for leading authorities in high-speed chase involving human smuggling

An Alamo resident has been sentenced to federal prison for transporting undocumented migrants and leading authorities in a vehicle pursuit, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

The news release said 37-year-old Margarito Llanes pleaded guilty April 22 and was sentenced to more than four years in prison, to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release.

During his hearing, the court heard additional evidence on the risks Llanes created by engaging in a "high-speed pursuit" with authorities, according to the news release. The court also heard how his actions were consistent with his criminal conduct which included indecency with a child, robbery and human smuggling.

According to the news release, the incident occurred on January 18. A group of undocumented migrants were loaded into a vehicle near the Rio Grande near Granjeno.

Llanes was driving the vehicle when law enforcement approached, according to the news release. Llanes fled and engaged authorities in a 1.5-mile pursuit, with speeds reaching over 70 mph.

The news release said the chase ended when Llanes crashed into a tree, seriously injuring nearly all eight passengers.

Llanes admitted to driving the vehicle, according to the news release. He will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined at a later date.