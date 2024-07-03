Alligators from South Padre Island arrive at new location in Beaumont
All 37 alligators from the South Padre Island Birding, Nature and Alligator Sanctuary have arrived at their new location at Gator Country in Beaumont.
The gators arrived Monday night after being rounded up in anticipation of Hurricane Beryl.
RELATED STORY: South Padre Island sanctuary relocating gators for potential storm activity
The SPI sanctuary says they don't want the ponds to overflow and the gators to get out into the community. The gators will return after the storm threat is over.
More News
News Video
-
Valley AC business gives tips on saving money on your energy bill
-
Valley cities distributing sandbags ahead of potential storm activity
-
Woman's legs severed after attempting to jump onto moving train in Harlingen
-
Juvenile suspect linked to bomb threats made across several states, including Mission...
-
Suspect in deadly Mission shooting held on $2 million bond
Sports Video
-
Premier Volleyball earns bid to USA Volleyball Nationals
-
Former Nikki Rowe QB now 7on7 Head Coach
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach