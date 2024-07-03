x

Alligators from South Padre Island arrive at new location in Beaumont

4 hours 30 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, July 03 2024 Jul 3, 2024 July 03, 2024 12:22 PM July 03, 2024 in News - Local

All 37 alligators from the South Padre Island Birding, Nature and Alligator Sanctuary have arrived at their new location at Gator Country in Beaumont.

The gators arrived Monday night after being rounded up in anticipation of Hurricane Beryl.

The SPI sanctuary says they don't want the ponds to overflow and the gators to get out into the community. The gators will return after the storm threat is over.

