Alton police teaming up with Mission CISD for life skills program

At school, students several subjects from math to science to social studies, but some things were not taught during school.

A new program from the Alton Police Department and the Mission Consolidated Independent School District is hoping to change that by teaching juniors and seniors at Mission Collegiate High School basic life skills.

“How to change a tire, what to do if they're involved in a car accident, who to call, how to make dental and medical appointments, just all these basic life skills that they'll need so that they can have the tools that they'll need to succeed in life,” Alton police Chief Jonathan B. Flores said.

The program also covers topics of dating violence, interview skills, mental health, and financial skills.

“Learning that now in high school before we go off into the real world is really comforting because we won't be so shocked,” MCHS junior Angela Campos said.

The life skills program is an hour-long class every Friday for six weeks.

