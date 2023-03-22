Authorities searching property of McAllen attorney

Multiple law enforcement agencies were seen Wednesday searching the property of a McAllen attorney.

Attorney Al Alvarez says the search has nothing to do with him, and a source told Channel 5 News that the search is linked to a 21-year-old murder case from the Starr County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office declined to comment on the search.

The Cameron County Fire Marshall Service, Brooks County Sheriff's Office and the McAllen Fire Department were among the agencies spotted at the property.

An excavator was also spotted there.

Alvarez told Channel 5 News he was contacted by the state fire marshal’s office six weeks ago and was informed the agency needed to search his property.

“It's their investigation, whatever they do with that information it has nothing to do with me. I’m really not worried about it,” Alvarez said. “I'm not familiar with what they're looking for because they just said it has nothing to do with me, it was way before I bought the property. I said it was fine."

As of Wednesday evening, the law enforcement agencies were still searching through the property.