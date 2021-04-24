Biden administration increasing amount of temporary work visas

The Biden administration is increasing the number of temporary work visas – visas that allow migrants to legally work and live in the country.

Experts say the increase in temporary work visas at hotels, tourist attractions or landscaping jobs isn't enough to resolve the current immigration crisis, but it is a step in the right direction.

This increase comes a year after the pandemic when many businesses have increased their capacities. Now they have more customers - and business owners are looking to hire more people.

“Even during a recession, they sometimes struggle to find U.S. workers that are willing to take that temporary work," immigration policy expert Julia Gelatt said.

With the recent increase in migrants crossing the border, President Biden decided to increase the number of H2B visas to 22,000 for seasonal work - excluding the agriculture industry.

6,000 visas were designated for people from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

However, some immigration attorneys say the announcement has to be taken with a grain of salt.

“There’s already people waiting for these visas,” immigration attorney Ana Maria Sardi said.

Federal officials said they received enough petitions from employers needing foreign workers.