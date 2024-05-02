Birding community concerned over South Padre Island convention center expansion

South Padre Island leaders are making plans to expand the convention center, but the move is causing some concerns.

Some are worried how the project is going to impact wildlife in the area, specifically birds.

It's a place where hundreds of different species of migratory birds stop to rest and refuel after making their long flight from the Yucatán Peninsula across the Gulf Coast of Mexico.

"Birds are traveling either north or south to stop for water or food, so it's a really important spot here," McKinney said.

McKinney has made stops at this bird watching hot spot since the 90s. He is one of thousands of birders from around the world that make their way to South Padre Island during the fall and spring migration seasons.

The birding community worries some of the trees in the area will be cut down as part of the convention center expansion. The city plans to build a new exhibit hall, theater and ballroom.

SPI Convention Center and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Blake Henry said the designs are preliminary, not final.

"If the city does require encroachment in any natural habitat going forward, if the city decides in its best interest to encroach in that area, we'll involve the birding community first," Henry said.

The city has not said when the design plans for the expansion will be finalized.

Watch the video above for the full story.