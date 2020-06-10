Body of missing baby found in car overturned in Red River

GAINESVILLE, Texas (AP) - A 4-month-old girl who had been the subject of an Amber Alert has been found dead in a car overturned in the Red River. The body of Lyrik Brown was found strapped into her safety seat inside the car about 4 p.m. Tuesday. The car was in the river under the Interstate 35 bridge near Gainesville. Her father, 30-year-old Jeremy Nathaniel Brown, was standing in the river next to the overturned car when authorities arrived. His daughter's body was found when the vehicle was recovered. He's jailed without bond on an assault charge relating to an altercation with the child's mother that began the episode.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.