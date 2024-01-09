Brownsville ISD inviting the public to participate in search for new superintendent

The Brownsville Independent School District is searching for a new superintendent.

The district will host three community town hall meetings and have roundtable discussions with student leaders, local teacher unions and elected officials.

The meetings begin Tuesday at the Fine Arts Center at Hanna High School on Price Road at 5:30 p.m.

The next meeting will be held on Thursday, January 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Central Administration Building on Palm Boulevard.

A third meeting is set for Wednesday, January 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Porter Early College Auditorium on International Boulevard.