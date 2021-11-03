Brownsville PD: Father arrested after breaking into home, attacking daughter

Juan Carlos Martinez. Photo credit: Brownville Police Department

Brownsville police arrested a man accused of breaking into a residence last month and attacking his teenage daughter as she attempted to defend her siblings from him.

Juan Carlos Martinez, 36, was arrested on Oct. 2 after police said he went to the residence he previously lived at with his ex-common-law spouse at the 4400 block of Evenida Roberto, according to a news release from police.

Martinez, who has a history of family violence reported at the location, knocked at the door and then kicked it in when no one answered.

“Once Martinez was inside the residence, he began assaulting his 16-year-old female daughter,” the release stated. “Martinez slapped and punched his daughter several times as she was attempting to defend her two siblings from Martinez.”

Martinez was later apprehended by Brownsville police after the mother of the children called police to report the assault.

Martinez was charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit family violence and had his bond set at $50,000.