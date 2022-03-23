Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix sold at Walmart recalled over possible contamination

A pancake mix sold at Walmart is being recalled due to possible contamination.

The Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix with the UPC 078742370828, Lot code KX2063, Best By Date of 09/01/2023, has been recalled because fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

If you recently purchased the mix, you’re asked to throw it away or return it to the store for a refund.

For more information on refunds, call 1-800-578-7832 Monday – Friday 7 am to 4 pm PT.