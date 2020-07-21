CAM Parole Program to End January 31

WESLACO – The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will be ending the Central American Minors Parole Processing Program.

The program, also known as CAM, stopped taking applications last week.

Established in 2014, the program gives minors from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras a quicker route into the U.S.

Under the parole program, parents of minors in those three countries who already have lawful citizenship could petition for the child to come to the U.S.

“They would be interviewed, vetted interviewed because they have a parent that is a lawful person in the United States for them to come in under a refugee status,” said immigration attorney Lionel Perez.

Perez said after Jan. 31, the interviews will stop altogether and the program will end.

A child can still be petitioned to come into the U.S. by the parent after the program ends, it will just take more time.

Individuals who have pending applications will receive a notice with further instructions.

No word on what those instructions might be.