Cameron County Public Health investigating tuberculosis contact at two nursing homes

Cameron County Public Health is working with two nursing homes on a tuberculosis contact investigation.

Public health said it is estimated that over 600 current and former residents and employees at the Harlingen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and at Veranda Rehabilitation and Healthcare may have possibly been exposed to TB and are recommended they be tested.

Health Administrator Emeralda Guajardo said the symptoms for TB are similar to other respiratory illnesses, such as COVID-19 and the flu.

Symptoms include a cough that lasts three weeks or longer, chest pain, coughing up blood, weakness or fatigue, weight loss, loss of appetite, chills, fever and night sweats.

"The nursing home facilities we have been working with have been extremely cooperative in helping us identify and test individuals who may have been possibly exposed, but our attempts to reach former residents and employees has been difficult that we need the public’s help to reach those no longer at the facilities," Guajardo said.

Cameron County Public Health is asking anyone who resided or worked at the facilities during the following time periods to be tested:

- Harlingen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center between April 1 through November 6

- Veranda Rehabilitation and Healthcare between May 24 through November 6.

There will be no cost to anyone who gets tested on Monday, December 9 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Harlingen Public Health Center, located at 711 North L Street.

Individuals who would like to confirm if they are an identified contact can also call 956-247-3650.