Cameron County Sheriff's Office invites the public to National Night Out 2023
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is hosting its annual National Night Out on Friday evening.
The event is a chance for law enforcement officers and members of the public to come together to strengthen the bonds in the community.
The event is set for Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the county sheriff’s office building — located at 7300 Old Alice Road in Olmito.
The event will feature food, games, prizes and music. Families with children with special needs will be welcomed into the event at 6 p.m.
