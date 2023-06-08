Cameron County Trash Bash helping residents dispose of waste
In preparation for Hurricane Season, Cameron County’s ongoing Trash Bash is offering residents a chance to throw away any and all household and bulky trash.
Residents can throw their trash away through Saturday, June 10 at the following locations:
BROWNSVILLE
- South Dakota & Bismark Boulevard
- Corner of St. Louis & Illinois Avenue
- Corner of California & Browne Road
- Centro Cultural Cameron Park, located at 2100 Gregory Ave.
- San Pedro Catholic Church, located at 7602 Old Military Road
- Cameron County Precinct 2 Warehouse, located at 7092 Old Alice Road
LA FERIA
- Cameron County Precinct 4 Warehouse, located at 26641 White Ranch Road
PORT ISABEL
- Bejerano – McFarland Park, located at 235 E. Michigan Ave.
RIO HONDO
- Arroyo City Firehouse, located at 34921 FM 2925
SAN BENITO
- Cameron County Precinct 3 Warehouse, located at 26945 FM 510
- El Ranchito Park, located at 24526 US HWY 281
SANTA ROSA
- 513 S. FM 506
The drop-off locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Friday, June 9, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
