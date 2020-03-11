Canadian firm starts US prep work for Keystone XL pipeline
By MATTHEW BROWN
Associated Press
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Canadian company says it has started preliminary work along the proposed Keystone XL pipeline from Canada to the U.S. as opponents wait for a judge to rule on their request to block the project. TC Energy spokeswoman Sara Rabern said Wednesday the Calgary-based company was moving equipment this week and will begin mowing and felling trees along the pipeline's 1,200-mile route within the next week or so. The company anticipates starting construction at a northern Montana border crossing next month. Environmental groups in January asked U.S. District Judge Brian Morris to block all work while a challenge to the project's permit is pending.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen police charge 2 suspects accused of torturing man
-
McAllen recognizes female employees to commemorate Women's History Month
-
Man accused in deadly 2018 ambulance collision in Edinburg appears in court
-
Hidalgo Co. to host street light recognition event for Donna neighborhood
-
South Padre Island release statement regarding events amid virus concerns