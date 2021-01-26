Catholic Charities of the RGV prepares for influx of migrants due to new administration

The Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in McAllen is no stranger to helping migrants who have crossed the border and are waiting on their citizen cases.

With President Biden's plan to reverse Donald Trump’s immigration policies, a new surge of people could potentially increase the 10 to 15 migrants the organization has been taking in daily, so the organization is preparing.

Executive Director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley Sister Norma Pimentel says due to the change in administration the number of migrants that they may have to help is expected to increase, so much so that the organization has convened all the shelters in the Rio Grande Valley and Laredo.

There are six shelters in the Valley, two more shelters are in Laredo. The shelters communicated closely to help come up with a plan to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Pimentel said the organization has a filter hotel where anyone that has been exposed to COVID-19 can stay in until they recover and test negative. She said her team is working hard to help those in need.

"To have the willpower to come here and be somewhere where you can sit down, rest, eat, take a shower and that's what's most important," Pimentel said. "If that's what a person needs, that's what we will give to them."

