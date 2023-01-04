CBP reducing number of aerostats along southern border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced they’re reducing the number of aerostats along the southwest border.

CBP began reducing the number of the surveillance devices on Sunday, according to a news release.

The agency has yet to say what that means for the seven aerostats throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

RELATED: New radar balloon at SPI to spot illegal traffic

Starr County resident Perla Bazan talked to Channel 5 News about the possibility of the aerostats being removed.

“Removing the aerostats would greatly increase the danger we already have along the border,” Bazan said.

Read the full statement from CBP below:

“On January 1, 2023, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) began reducing the number of Tactical Aerostats deployed along the southwest border. Although the number of aerostats will be reduced, CBP continues to leverage surveillance technology and explore new/emerging technology to increase persistent surveillance of the border region. Currently, CBP’s U.S. Border Patrol has successfully deployed 195 Autonomous Surveillance Towers (AST) with more than 80 additional planned for deployment, 256 Remote Video Surveillance System – Upgrade (RVSS-U), and 75 RVSS Legacy sensor towers will be upgraded in fiscal year 2023.”