CBP seizes methamphetamine at Hidalgo International Bridge

U.S. Customs Border Patrol seized $930,000 worth of alleged meth at the Hidalgo International Bridge on Tuesday.

CBP officers encountered a Chevrolet SUV coming in from Mexico, according to a news release.

The release says an officer referred the SUV for further inspection that resulted in 92 packages, weighing around 104 pounds, of alleged meth concealed in the vehicle

The drugs, vehicle and suspect were turned over to the Hidalgo Police Department for further investigation.