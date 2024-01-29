CCSO: Woman arrested for intentionally causing crash, endangering a child

A woman was arrested after she intentionally rear-ended her husband's vehicle while she had her infant child in the backseat of her vehicle.

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of FM 2893 and FM 1575 in Los Fresnos in reference to an aggravated assault at around 1 p.m. Monday.

The sheriff's office said deputies made contact with a 25-year-old male who reported his wife, identified as 31-year-old Larissa Rodriguez, had intentionally rear-ended his vehicle at the intersection.

The man said he was at a friend's house when he saw Rodriguez's vehicle and left when she honked at him. He said he was traveling to the intersection when Rodriguez crashed her vehicle into his.

Deputies spoke with Rodriguez, who have an inconsistent statement. Through the investigation, deputies learned Rodriguez had her infant child in the vehicle when she caused the crash.

Rodriguez was placed under arrest and taken to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center pending arraignment. She is charged with aggravated assault and endangering a child.

Deputies reported the incident to Child Protective Services and released the infant to family members.