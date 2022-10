CDC recalling certain cheese types

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recalling certain types of cheeses because of a possible listeria outbreak.

More than 20 brands of Brie and Came-Bert cheeses sold across the U.S. and Mexico are part of the recall.

Illnesses have been reported in at least six states, including Texas.

No deaths have been reported.

To see the lost of all cheeses being recalled, go to FDA.gov