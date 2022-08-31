CDC: Zika Researcher Expected for Cameron Co.

BROWNSVILLE – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is stationing a Zika researcher in Cameron County to help investigate new cases temporarily.

Cameron County Assistant Health Administrator Marco Lozano said the Zika case numbers have held steady.

Recently, no other pregnant women have tested positive for the virus. But with the summer months, the mosquito population could go up.

The CDC researcher will focus on investigating new possible cases of Zika. The extra help could free up county employees to help with more education and prevention efforts.

"The CDC recognizes that the problem starts and ends at the border and I think that's one of the things they are seeing. We anticipated the problem originating here in south Texas or in the border states because we do see that movement from the south upwards, and I think that's why the CDC looked at our area as a focus,” Lozano said.

The CDC researcher will also help the efforts in Cameron County by providing direct access to CDC information and resources. He will stay in the county until August 2018.

The CDC will be paying for the position.