Cierran carretera en Weslaco tras caída de un poste de semáforo
Un poste de semáforo se derrumbó en la ciudad de Weslaco.
Las cámaras de Noticias RGV muestran que el derrumbe del poste en la intersección de Westgate Drive y Mile 10 N, lo que provocó el cierre de la carretera.
Noticias RGV se encuentra en el lugar. Consulte las actualizaciones próximamente.
More News
News Video
-
Teen in stable condition following shooting in rural Edinburg
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs placed on PUP list
-
Starr County association seeking more volunteers in Central Texas flood relief efforts
-
Rio Grande City replacing all water meters following $1 million loss
-
Records: Man arrested after attempting to race a Border Patrol unit in...
Sports Video
-
George Pickens speaks on his role within Cowboys' offense
-
Former UTRGV catcher Steven Lancia signs with White Sox
-
UTRGV Football participates in SLC Media Day
-
Cowboys give insight into current state of Micah Parsons' contract extension talks
-
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones explains decision to hire Brian Schottenheimer as head...