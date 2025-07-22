x

Cierran carretera en Weslaco tras caída de un poste de semáforo

Tuesday, July 22 2025

Un poste de semáforo se derrumbó en la ciudad de Weslaco.

Las cámaras de Noticias RGV muestran que el derrumbe del poste en la intersección de Westgate Drive y Mile 10 N, lo que provocó el cierre de la carretera.

Noticias RGV se encuentra en el lugar. Consulte las actualizaciones próximamente.

