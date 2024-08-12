x

Cierre de calles por pruebas de SpaceX

Cierre de calles por pruebas de SpaceX
4 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Monday, November 18 2019 Nov 18, 2019 November 18, 2019 8:03 AM November 18, 2019 in Noticias RGV

CERCA DE BROWNSVILLE - La carretera Interestatal y Boca Chica Beach estarán cerradas por un tiempo el lunes.

SpaceX tiene programado realizar algunas pruebas.

Los cierres comenzaran a mediodía y permanecerá así hasta las 8:00 p.m.

Fechas alternas están programadas para martes y el miércoles.

Los mantendremos informados en caso de cualquier cambio.

 

   

 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days