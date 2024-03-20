City of Harlingen proposal would limit the amount of new car washes in the area

Harlingen officials want to hear from residents on all the new car washes that have been opening up all over the city.

The city will host a meeting Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at city hall to hear what residents have to say about a proposal that would limit how many car washes can open up, especially on main roads.

"We already have traffic issues on some of these and building car washes only contributes to making what could be hazardous situations. So the initial ordinance is to prohibit any further building of them along the major corridors coming into and out of the city," Harlingen City Commissioner Ford Kinsley said.

A lot of residents have already voiced their thoughts on the proposal after the city first posted about it on their social media.

"It caused a lot of traffic, especially small streets like F Street. It's kinda hard to cross the street....I believe they should regulate the limit, so people can cross nice and easy and safe," resident Joe Garza said.

The city says the proposal isn't a ban on car washes, but more of a concern because of traffic.

Click here to sign up to speak during the meeting. The deadline to sign up is Wednesday, March 20 at 3 p.m.